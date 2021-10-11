Looking for quiet country living not far from the city? This charming brick 1.5 story home sits on +/- 8.6 acres complete with an open floor plan, beautiful wood floors in the main living areas, brand new carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint, French doors in the living room and master bedroom. The master bathroom has a huge jetted tub, double sinks, a large walk-in closet, and separate shower. The second bedroom has two big closets and a private bathroom, making a great mother-in-law/guest suite. The show stopper is the clawfoot tub circa 1900's from Savannah, GA sitting in the hall bathroom. Two additional oversized bedrooms wrap up the downstairs bedrooms for a total of 4 on the main floor. There are plenty of storage closets. Geothermal heat/air. Upstairs has an additional flex space that can be a 5th bedroom/office/playroom and a half bath all under construction. The possibilities are endless. Don't let this one get away! *Additional pics to follow after updates are complete*
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $399,000
