 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $399,900

5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $399,900

Evermore Homes presents the “Sycamore Traditional” Floor Plan to Cedar Creek Subdivision. This is a 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home with a guest bedroom with full bath on the main floor, a formal dining room, Large Kitchen with breakfast area, open to the Family Room, and an additional Formal Living Room. Upstairs is the Primary Bedroom with large bathroom separate shower/tub, and walk in closet. An additional 3 bedrooms and Full bath and a Laundry Room are upstairs. Estimated completion June 2022!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert