This Stunning Craftsman home has plenty of character with tall arch entry ways, coffered ceiling in formal dining, beautiful granite countertops, decorative lighting & has 5 bedrooms & 4 full baths. Plenty of natural light with an expansive bay window in the main living area. Main living has a beautiful electric fireplace all open to the breakfast area & large kitchen with plenty of cabinet & counter space. Walk-in pantry. The 1st floor includes the formal dining, flex/office space & 5th bedroom & full bathroom. Beautiful wood tread stairs taking you to the 2nd floor with the Owner's suite & 3 bedrooms. Owner's suite is large with a sitting area. Private covered deck off suite. Ensuite bathroom includes soaker tub, tile shower, 2 vanities, & a walk-in closet. Bedroom 2 has ensuite bathroom & BR 3 & 4 share bathroom. Large completely fence backyard, storage building, and outdoor entertaining space with fireplace, bar top, & fire pit. Wyndham South is close to Schools & Tiger Town.
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $399,900
