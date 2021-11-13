5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $402,900

1.5 MILES TO TIGER TOWN. NATURAL GAS. FIBER INTERNET. The Jackson A Plan by Hughston Homes at Wyndham Village!! Two Story Entry Foyer. Guest Suite on MAIN Level with private full bath. HUGE additional bedroom upstairs w/ full bath & walk-in closet. Keyless Entry & more! Great Room with gas fireplace also open to Kitchen w/ granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, HUGE island, breakfast area, & walk-in pantry. Separate Office/Living. Owner's Suite w/ Piedrafina countertops, double vanity, tiled shower, garden tub, large walk-in closet. Owner's Entry w/ built-in cubbies. Formal Dining w/ designer coffered ceilings & wainscoting. 5" Engineered hardwood floors on main level (except bedroom). Upstairs Laundry for convenience. Hughston Homes' Signature Game Day Porch w/ wood burning Fireplace also pre-wired for TV! Sprinkler Irrigation System. Virtual tour available upon request.