5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $408,000

Like new home, conveniently located close to I85/Tiger Town. As you enter the home, you are greeted by a gorgeous formal dining room equipped with designer coffered ceilings and wainscoting. The wood flooring takes you to the open concept kitchen/living area. The living room has a gas fireplace that is prewired for your TV. The kitchen is equipped with a large island, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and gas stove. Downstairs also offers and additional guest bedroom and full bathroom. Taking you to the second floor, the beautiful wood stair case leads you directly to the luxurious master suite with an additional sitting area. The master bathroom has an over sized walk-in closet, double vanity, shower, and separate garden tub! Upstairs you will find three additional bedrooms and full bathroom. You don’t want to miss the awesome game day porch in the backyard! Large wood burning fireplace that is prewired for your TV!! Don’t wait to view this move-in ready home!!