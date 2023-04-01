Check out our Hottest Floorplan! Inviting Entry Foyer, Formal Dining with Tons of Detail, Flex Space perfect for Home Office, Spacious Great Room w/ Gas Fireplace. Well-Appointed Kitchen features Stylish Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Tiled Backsplash & Stainless Appliances to include Gas Range. Kitchen Island creates an ideal workspace, open to Breakfast Area. 5th Bedroom & Full Bath on Main Level for Guests. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone, a Family Catch all. Upstairs Leads to Media Room, a favorite for Family Movie Nights. Owner’s Suite w/ Sitting Area & Trey Ceilings. Owner’s Bath w/ Garden Tub, Tiled Shower, His & Her Vanities & Walk-in Closet. Ample Sized Additional Bedrooms w/ Great Natural Lighting. Upstairs Laundry & Hall Bath Centrally located to Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Flooring throughout Living Spaces on Main Level & Tons of Hughston Homes Included Features. Our Signature Gameday Patio with Wood Burning Fireplace is the Perfect Space for Fall Football.