5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $414,900

1.5 Miles to Tiger Town! GAS! The admired Maple A plan by Hughston Homes at Wyndham Village! 3 Car Entry Garage! Step-up Media Room, Keyless Entry, & *new* STATE OF THE ART Intelligent Home Technology – Qolsys IQ Panel 2, Touchless Video Doorbell, Keyless Entry, Controlled Front Porch lighting, and Game Day Speakers – all connected through ONE app and accessible from anywhere. Spacious Great Rm with a gas fireplace, open to Kitchen offering SS Appliances, HUGE island, breakfast area, & walk-in pantry. Owner's Entry w/ built-in cubbies, the perfect drop zone! Formal Dining w/ designer coffered ceilings & wainscoting. Guest Suite/Office ON MAIN w/ Full Bathroom. Luxurious Owner's Suite offers oversized double vanity, garden tub, HUGE walk-in closet, & tiled shower w/ corner bench. Spacious Additional Bedrooms – ALL with bathroom access. Enjoy Hughston Homes' Signature Game Day Porch w/ ceiling fan and a wood burning fireplace, pre-wired for your TV! Virtual tour available upon request.