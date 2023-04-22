Welcome to our Cypress D Floorplan. A Favorite plan w/3151S F of Living Space. Inviting Entry Foyer, Formal Dining w/ Tons of Detail, Flex Space for Home Office, Spacious Great Room w/ Gas Fireplace. Well-Appointed Kitchen features Stylish Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Tiled Backsplash, Kitchen Island & Stainless Appliances to include Gas Range. Walk-in Pantry & Breakfast Area. 5th Bedroom & Full Bath for Guests. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone. Upstairs Leads to Media Room, for Family Movie Nights. Owner’s Suite w/ Sitting Area & Trey Ceilings. Owner’s Bath w/ Garden Tub, Tiled Shower, His & Her Vanities & Walk-in Closet. Ample Sized Additional Bedrooms w/ Natural Lighting. Upstairs Laundry & Hall Bath Centrally located to Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Flooring throughout Living Spaces on Main Level & Tons of Hughston Homes Included Features. Our Signature Gameday Patio w/ Fireplace is the Perfect Space for Fall Football. ***Ask about or Included Home Automation***