5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $424,900

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! This spacious 5b/3.5ba Wyndham South Home is conveniently located to I-85, Tigertown shops and dining. This home is 3600+ sqft with the Master Bedroom downstairs, a loft upstairs along with 4 bedrooms. Very well-kept home ready for new owners! Whether you're looking for a quick get away to Atlanta or want to go down to Jordan-Hare Stadium, I-85 is 3 minutes away, the movie theaters are right there, and a variety of places to shop or dine.