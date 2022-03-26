 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $424,900

Evermore Homes presents the “Sycamore Traditional” Floor Plan to Cedar Creek Subdivision. This is a 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home with a guest bedroom with full bath on the main floor, a formal dining room, Large Kitchen with breakfast area, open to the Family Room, and an additional Formal Living Room. Upstairs is the Primary Bedroom with large bathroom separate shower/tub, and walk in closet. An additional 3 bedrooms and Full bath and a Laundry Room are upstairs

