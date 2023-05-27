Feel right at home with this Open Concept Floorplan. Natural Light galore in the Entry Foyer, Formal Dining with Tons of Detail, Spacious Great Room features Fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen w/ Built in Stainless Appliances & Stainless Vent Hood, Timeless Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Herringbone Backsplash, Large Kitchen Island overlooking Breakfast Area & Walk-in Pantry. Owner’s Entry Boasts Signature Drop Zone, ideal Family Catch All. 5th Bedroom & Full Bath Conveniently located on Main Level. Upstairs you will find the Generously Sized Owner’s Suite offers a great place to unwind. Owner’s Bath w/ Garden Tub, Tiled Shower & Huge Walk-in Closet. Additional Bedrooms offer tons of Closet Space. Laundry & Hall Bath just steps away from Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Flooring throughout Living Spaces on Main Level & Tons of Hughston Homes Included Features. Our Gameday Patio w/ Fireplace is the Perfect Space for Outdoor Evenings.