Welcome to our Cypress C Floorplan. A Favorite! w/ 3569 SF of Living Space. 5 Bedrooms, 3 Baths. Entry Foyer, Formal Dining , Flex Space , Spacious Great Room w/Gas FP. Kitchen features Stylish Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Tiled Backsplash & Stainless Appliances w/ Gas Range and Fridge. Kitchen Island , open to Breakfast Area. 5th Bedroom & Full Bath on Main Level. Upstairs Leads to Media Room, a favorite for Family Movie Nights. Owner’s Suite w/ Sitting Area. Owner’s Bath w/ Garden Tub, Tiled Shower, Vanity & Walk-in Closet. Additional Bedrooms w/Great Natural Lighting. Upper Laundry & Hall Bath Centrally located. Enjoy Hardwood Flooring throughout Living Spaces on Main Level. Finished Garage can remain or seller will transition to Standard 2 car garage w/door & Our Signature Gameday Patio Perfect for Outdoor Entertaining. Current list SF & price reflects as finished garage/unfinished adjustments to SF will be 3151 and list price $419,900. Furniture does NOT pass with sale.