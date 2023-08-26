778 Owens Way will check off all the boxes on your wish list! This well maintained home sits on a corner lot in the desirable community of Towne Lakes. The Ranch-style home boasts four bedrooms on the main level with a 2nd floor bonus room or optional 5th bedroom and upgraded finishes throughout. The entry foyer joins the formal dining room and offers an additional room that can serve as a study or den. The open vaulted family room showcases gas logs and flows seamlessly into the kitchen with a large center island. Off of the kitchen is a walk in pantry and breakfast nook. Hardwoods carry into the grand primary suite complete with split vanities, garden/soaking tub and tiled shower, and his and hers walk in closets. Three additional bedrooms and two additional bathrooms can also be found on the main level. Off of the garage entry is the laundry room and drop zone area. The lucky new owner of this home will have access to the community pool, pavilion, and playground.