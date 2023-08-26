Welcome to our Belmont B Floorplan. With 3158 SF of Well-Designed Living Space, this plan offers Something for Everyone. Soaring Ceilings in the 2 Story Foyer, Formal Dining Room Boasts Tons of Details, Spacious Great Room w/ Gas Fireplace. Spacious Kitchen w/ Stylish Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Tiled Backsplash & Stainless Appliances to include Gas Range. Large Kitchen Island open to Breakfast Area & Walk-in Pantry. 5th Bedroom & Full Bath located on Main Level for Guests. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone. Upstairs you will Find Expansive Media Room, as a Versatile Living Space. Huge Owner’s Suite w/ Trey Ceilings. Owner’s Bath w/ Garden Tub, Tiled Shower & Huge Walk-in Closet. Upstairs Laundry & Hall Bath Centrally located to Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Flooring throughout Living Spaces on Main Level & Tons of Hughston Homes Included Features. THREE Car Garage & Our Signature Gameday Patio w/ Wood Burning Fireplace. ***Ask about or Included Home Automation***