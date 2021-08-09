5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $439,740

EST. COMPLETION JULY 2021 Hidden Lakes is another beautiful Opelika subdivision by Stone Martin Builders. It is located on an incredible piece of property, nestled between Southern Union State Community College and Opelika SportsPlex & Aquatics Center. Style in simplicity and functionality, the “Sterling” plan is a 5 bedroom 3 bath house that provides ample space for family living. The home is equipped with a formal dining room and expansive kitchen featuring granite countertops and a large island perfect for cooking and entertaining. Flowing from the kitchen into the spacious great room with an airy feel, enjoy the attractive fireplace. Finishing the main floor is a private master suite featuring a spa like master bathroom with a double vanity, separate garden tub and shower and massive walk in closet. The four spacious bedrooms on the second floor complete this substantial floorplan all with walk in closets catering to all the essentials of a growing family.