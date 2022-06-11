Evermore Homes presents the Elmwood Craftsman to The Cedar Creek Ridges. This plan has plenty of room for the family looking for extra living space. As you step into the home, right away you’ll be welcomed by a gorgeous two-story foyer. On one side you’ll find a formal living room or flex area, ideal for a study or sitting room. Directly across is the stunning dining room with ample space. Open to the great room is a wraparound kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an abundance of counter space. From the main living space which features an electric fireplace, you can venture out to the covered patio perfect for sipping your morning coffee. Right off of the kitchen is a guest room adjacent to a full bath. Upstairs you'll find 4 additional bedrooms including the primary en-suite and media area. The primary suite is sure to stun with its trey ceilings, sitting room an en-suite bathroom with floor to ceiling tiled shower w/bench seat and garden tub. Make this house your home!
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $442,418
