Welcome to our Cypress A Floorplan. A Favorite Floorplan w/ 3151 SF of Living Space. Inviting Entry Foyer, Formal Dining w/ Tons of Detail, Flex Space for Home Office, Spacious Great Room w/ Fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen w/ Built in Stainless Appliances & Stainless Vent Hood, Timeless Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Herringbone Backsplash, Kitchen Island creates an ideal workspace, open to Breakfast Area, Walk-in Pantry, 5th Bedroom & Full Bath for Guests. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone. Upstairs Leads to Media Room. Owner’s Suite w/ Sitting Area & Trey Ceilings. Owner’s Bath w/ Garden Tub, Tiled Shower, His & Her Vanities & Walk-in Closet. Ample Sized Additional Bedrooms. Upstairs Laundry & Hall Bath Centrally located to Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Flooring throughout Living Spaces on Main Level & Tons of Hughston Homes Included Features. Our Signature Gameday Patio w/ Fireplace is the Perfect Space for Outdoor Evenings. ***Ask about or Included Home Automation***