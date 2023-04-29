Check out our Hottest Floorplan! Inviting Entry Foyer, Formal Dining with Tons of Detail, Flex Space perfect for Home Office, Spacious Great Room w/ Fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen w/ Built in Stainless Appliances & Stainless Vent Hood, Timeless Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Herringbone Backsplash, Kitchen Island creates an ideal workspace, open to Breakfast Area. 5th Bedroom & Full Bath on Main Level. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone, a Family Catch all. Upstairs Leads to Media Room, a favorite for Family Movie Nights. Owner’s Suite w/ Sitting Area & Trey Ceilings. Owner’s Bath w/ Garden Tub, Tiled Shower, His & Her Vanities & Walk-in Closet. Ample Sized Additional Bedrooms w/ Great Natural Lighting. Upstairs Laundry & Hall Bath Centrally located to Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Flooring throughout Living Spaces on Main Level & Tons of Hughston Homes Included Features. Our Signature Gameday Patio with Fireplace is the Perfect Space for Outdoor Evenings.