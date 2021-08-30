Methodical design, the Walden plan is unique in every way and offers different concepts than most other plans. Entertain in style where the elbow room is endless with an open feeling and limitless ranges. Dreamy master suite makes arranging furniture a snap with massive wall space and soaring ceilings. The master closet is larger than any bedroom in other plans and will take care of storing all necessities. Splendid kitchen is almost mesmerizing at first glance with it's state of the art layout featuring custom angled granite island and stylish plumbing and lighting packages. Position the high capacity washer/dryer, as well as all cleaning gadgets in the oversized laundry room that allows a growing family another option for easy living. Loft area off the open hallway on the second floor fulfills the needs of a large family while allowing a place for the kids to hang out or provides a media/craft/home schooling room. Four spaciously appealing bedrooms also situated on this floor complete the unbelievable design that is aimed at accommodating all needs in a family dwelling.
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $453,099
