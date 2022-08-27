Get ready to entertain! Cypress-designed energy efficient home with smart home technology awaits you in this gorgeous, well-detailed 5 BR/3BA home. The formal dining area w/it's coffered ceiling welcomes family and friends at the foyer as well as a formal living area that is currently used as an office. Coffered ceilings, detailed wall/chair rail accents, kitchen w/lg island, stainless steel appliances & walk-in pantry opens to the expansive living area w/fireplace. Walk out onto the signature game-day porch complete with TV (negotiable) and fireplace to watch the game or the sunset. Media room on the 2nd floor has a large screen TV, seating and custom butler's insert w/refrigerator (all negotiable). Master bedroom has a large, separate sitting area perfect to relax or read. Large backyard ready for your enjoyment! Laundry room on the second floor - Quiet, cul-de-sac perfect for your family!
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $455,000
-
- Updated
