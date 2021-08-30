The "Bainbridge II" Plan is perfect for those who prefer elegance and space. This 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom plan features a sweeping great room and kitchen area that is perfect for cooking while also entertaining. A separate dining room is located at the front of the house connecting to the elegant foyer entry flowing into the open kitchen and great room. The kitchen features an attractive granite island that has plenty of seating space perfect for serving food while also entertaining guest in the great room. The grand master suite provides a large private space along with a connecting bathroom complete with double vanity, separate shower, soaking tub and abundant storage space in the large walk in closet and linen closet. Three more bedrooms complete this floor plan, all with plentiful closet space along with two full bathrooms. The 2nd floor features a large bonus room with sitting area, a full bath & closet. This well laid floor plan can accommodate the space needed for a big family all in the space of one floor p>
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $455,799
Related to this story
Most Popular
Letter to the editor: Does Harsin tell his players that deciding to tackle an opposing ball carrier is 'deeply personal'?
- Updated
Let’s assume, for the moment that there are enough uninfected Auburn football players to take the field on Saturday, Sept. 4. Let’s assume Coa…
- Updated
"As a long-time Tiger fan, I hate to admit it, but the only head coach in the State of Alabama who has shown true leadership is Coach Nick Saban."
- Updated
Opelika institution Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar faces an uncertain future, closing its doors for possibly the last time this weekend.
- Updated
Suni Lee checked the calendar to make sure ‘Dancing With the Stars’ wouldn’t make her miss the Iron Bowl.
- Updated
Davaioun Williams, running back
'Cheers to road trips and War Eagle': Dad drives daughter from San Diego to Auburn for fall semester
- Updated
I grew up in San Diego but attended college at Marquette, but I couldn't be happier that my daughter has fallen in love with the city of Auburn and Auburn University.
- Updated
A Lee County grand jury indicted a former Auburn student on six capital murder charges Aug. 20 after a husband and wife were stabbed repeatedl…
- Updated
Every Auburn fan wants desperately to believe that we’re going to have a normal college football season.
- Updated
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose from 70 to 72 on Thursday at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, wh…
- Updated
During a night in which the Auburn High defense held Opelika off again and again, it was only fitting for the Tigers to need one more stop to secure the rivalry victory.