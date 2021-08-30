Perfectly drawn to a scale that is sure to please, the Ashland plan gives the owner of this home every conceivable choice for comfortable living. Grandeur and space, as well as functionality, rooms have been dedicated to a care-free lifestyle. Dramatic entry foyer and elegant dining room make a good first impression while allowing a great open floor plan for entertaining. Granite topped butler's pantry as well as huge granite serving island in the kitchen will accommodate a hefty size crowd for any occasion. Specialty needs in a bedroom set up? No problem, as this plan not only has the master bedroom on the first floor, but a huge secondary bedroom and full bath. Compelling master suite with space, style and comfort, appeal to the most stringent requests for uses, as well as offering separation for privacy. Flexible use of square footage on second level with generously sized bedrooms and closets as well as expansive loft area, open and useful for many purposes. Fabulous in every way, this plan will not disappoint.
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $460,099
Related to this story
Most Popular
Letter to the editor: Does Harsin tell his players that deciding to tackle an opposing ball carrier is 'deeply personal'?
- Updated
Let’s assume, for the moment that there are enough uninfected Auburn football players to take the field on Saturday, Sept. 4. Let’s assume Coa…
- Updated
"As a long-time Tiger fan, I hate to admit it, but the only head coach in the State of Alabama who has shown true leadership is Coach Nick Saban."
- Updated
Opelika institution Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar faces an uncertain future, closing its doors for possibly the last time this weekend.
- Updated
Suni Lee checked the calendar to make sure ‘Dancing With the Stars’ wouldn’t make her miss the Iron Bowl.
- Updated
Davaioun Williams, running back
'Cheers to road trips and War Eagle': Dad drives daughter from San Diego to Auburn for fall semester
- Updated
I grew up in San Diego but attended college at Marquette, but I couldn't be happier that my daughter has fallen in love with the city of Auburn and Auburn University.
- Updated
A Lee County grand jury indicted a former Auburn student on six capital murder charges Aug. 20 after a husband and wife were stabbed repeatedl…
- Updated
Every Auburn fan wants desperately to believe that we’re going to have a normal college football season.
- Updated
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose from 70 to 72 on Thursday at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, wh…
- Updated
During a night in which the Auburn High defense held Opelika off again and again, it was only fitting for the Tigers to need one more stop to secure the rivalry victory.