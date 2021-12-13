Stunning, immaculately clean 5-bedroom, 4-bath home in Cannon Gate! Don't miss this better-than-new home; no need to wait on a build! This home sits on a large cul-de-sac lot (.71 acres) that backs up to a wood line and boasts everything you are looking for in a home: vaulted ceiling in great room, bright white kitchen with quartz countertops, very large master suite, separate breakfast room and dining room, three-car garage, and a fantastic 5th bedroom upstairs with attached full bath. The neighborhood pool, playground and pavilion are icing on the cake!
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $464,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Update: All northbound and southbound lanes in the incident area are open as of 9:30 p.m., according to the Opelika Police Department.
- Updated
Opelika City Schools is considering changes to the dress code policy.
- Updated
The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions announced Auburn men's basketball will receive a four-year probation while coach Bruce Pearl will be suspended for two games.
- Updated
A female pedestrian died early Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle on Pepperell Parkway.
- Updated
"Hopefully at some point I get another opportunity, but if I don't, man, I can always say that I'm the winningest coach, percentage-wise, in Auburn history."
- Updated
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is entering the transfer portal after spending the last three seasons as the Tigers’ starting quarterback, the junior announced on social media Sunday.
- Updated
‘It’s important to remember that Auburn did not get off Friday with a slap on the wrist: Auburn got off with time served.’
Phenix City teen tells deputies a drive-by shooting happened possibly because he owed money for marijuana, report says; his mother arrested
- Updated
A Phenix City woman whose home was the target of a drive-by shooting was arrested and charged with child endangerment after she refused to pre…
- Updated
Four candidates have announced their nominations for the Opelika Ward 3 City Council Seat: Tim Aja, Winford L. Ashmore, Terry Hanners and Sher…
- Updated
“Anytime something takes four years, they suck at what they’re doing.”