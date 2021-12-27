Perfectly drawn to a scale that is sure to please, the Ashland plan gives the owner of this home every conceivable choice for comfortable living. Grandeur and space, as well as functionality, rooms have been dedicated to a care-free lifestyle. Dramatic entry foyer and elegant dining room make a good first impression while allowing a great open floor plan for entertaining. Granite topped butler's pantry as well as huge granite serving island in the kitchen will accommodate a hefty size crowd for any occasion. Specialty needs in a bedroom set up? No problem, as this plan not only has the master bedroom on the first floor, but a huge secondary bedroom and full bath. Compelling master suite with space, style and comfort, appeal to the most stringent requests for uses, as well as offering separation for privacy. Flexible use of square footage on second level with generously sized bedrooms and closets as well as expansive loft area, open and useful for many purposes. Fabulous in every way, this plan will not disappoint.
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $474,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Runway extension at AU Airport will affect six holes at Indian Pines, but the course says that's a good thing
- Updated
A mandate from the Federal Aviation Administration means the Auburn University Regional Airport will have to extend one of its runway safety a…
- Updated
Jennings said her greatest memory in all her mornings downtown was running into Auburn head coach Pat Dye as he was leaving J&M Bookstore and not recognizing who he was.
Presenting: the Opelika-Auburn News 2021 All-Area Defensive Team (Large Schools)
- Updated
Opelika police investigated an accidental discharge of a firearm on Monday afternoon at a store in the Tiger Town shopping center, saying a wo…
Christmas lights map: Here’s where to see decorations in the Auburn-Opelika area this holiday season
- Updated
It’s time to hop in the car with friends and family, turn up the Christmas music and cruise around the neighborhoods to enjoy holiday lights and decorations.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Central-Phenix City’s Caleb Nix’s dual-threat ability wows throughout season
Thanks to Centerl-Phenix City quarterback Caleb Nix’s performance throughout the season, he has been named the Opelika-Auburn News’ Offensive Player of the Year.
- Updated
Birmingham fans have been invited to spend Christmas Eve with Auburn football.
- Updated
Presenting: the Opelika-Auburn News 2021 All-Area Offensive Team (Large Schools)
In today’s streaming wonderland, if you don’t have a router that’s up to the task, your stream could wind up little more than a trickle, and your 4K TV could look a lot more like standard definition.
- Updated
The Auburn City Council will be considering on Tuesday rezoning land for a new housing community Mayor Ron Anders called “larger than any that…