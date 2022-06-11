Get ready to entertain! Cypress-designed energy efficient home with smart home technology awaits you in this gorgeous, well-detailed 5 BR/3BA home. The formal dining area w/it's coffered ceiling welcomes family and friends at the foyer as well as a formal living area that is currently used as an office. Coffered ceilings, detailed wall/chair rail accents, kitchen w/lg island, stainless steel appliances & walk-in pantry opens to the expansive living area w/fireplace. Walk out onto the signature game-day porch complete with TV (negotiable) and fireplace to watch the game or the sunset. Media room on the 2nd floor has a large screen TV, seating and custom butler's insert w/refrigerator (all negotiable). Master bedroom has a large, separate sitting area perfect to relax or read. Large backyard ready for your enjoyment! Laundry room on the second floor - Quiet, cul-de-sac perfect for your family!
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $477,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An assistant professor at Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine was arrested by Auburn police on Thursday and charged with posses…
As temperatures increase, Opelika faces a familiar yet elusive problem in its water supply: it tastes like dirt.
Judge rules against Winchester Hagans, whose fiancée’s father charged him with littering at her grave
A man who was arrested for placing planter boxes of flowers on his fiancée’s grave in Auburn appeared for a trial at Auburn Municipal Court on…
The Tigers worked their way to a 9-0 lead before a stoppage of play in the sixth inning.
The Opelika Police Department is seeking help in identifying two suspects connected with a third degree theft of property at the Walmart at 29…
Opelika schools, police and city clarifying roles and prioritizing goals for school resource officers
While Opelika City Schools has had a long-standing school resource officer program, the school board, Opelika Police Department and City of Op…
The Alabama Republican Party has decided to hold hearings for four contested elections, including the State Senate District 27 race between Ja…
“That’s Auburn. It’ll take a lot more than some sad times to keep Auburn people away.”
Tom Whatley, incumbent Republican candidate for State Senate District 27, has withdrawn his request for a recount at one precinct in Tallapoos…
The Tigers will face the Trojans on Dec. 18 in Los Angeles.