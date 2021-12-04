5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $479,900

 Skip to main content
Stunning, immaculately clean 5-bedroom, 4-bath home in Cannon Gate! Don't miss this better-than-new home; no need to wait on a build! This home sits on a large cul-de-sac lot (.71 acres) that backs up to a wood line and boasts everything you are looking for in a home: vaulted ceiling in great room, bright white kitchen with quartz countertops, very large master suite, separate breakfast room and dining room, three-car garage, and a fantastic 5th bedroom upstairs with attached full bath. The neighborhood pool, playground and pavilion are icing on the cake!

