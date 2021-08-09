The stately Stonington floor plan is one of our large Georgian layouts that feature the new standard master bath with an expansive double vanity and shower or a garden tub and shower. Two bedrooms are located on the first floor which includes the master and adjoining bathroom with easy access to the laundry room along with a huge walk in closet. The second large bedroom downstairs also has a connecting full bath and walk in closet. The great room located in the heart of the home makes for a grand living and entertaining space as it is open to the spacious kitchen with a beautiful double sided island and a high granite top that allows plenty of space for preparing food and seating. Off of the great room, there is the flex room that can be used as a formal dining area or office space. The upstairs space includes a loft area and bonus room along with three more large bedrooms, all with walk-in closets. Two full baths complete the second floor. The Stonington plan provides plenty of private space along with beautifully planned out and open living spaces that are sure to suit any family's needs.
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $493,499
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: I sold a house and paid off my mortgage. I received a satisfaction letter but no return of my original note from my big box servicer lender. I called several weeks later to request the return of the promissory note and was informed it is not their policy to return notes. How can I get my note back from these thieves?
- Updated
An Opelika man caught something he didn’t expect when he went fishing at his regular spot Monday: a 5-foot long pregnant watersnake.
- Updated
Lee County Schools has decided to make mask-wearing optional on school property, except on buses.
- Updated
"...We want you to enjoy life and enjoy getting out and about, but you (should) think about what you do in large groups and what you do when you’re in close contact with other people."
- Updated
COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Health, including EAMC in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, rose from 26 to 29 on Wednesday, with t…
- Updated
Do you have a wide unsightly crack in your concrete sidewalk, driveway or patio? The concrete may have cracked all the way through the slab and now one piece is higher than the adjacent piece. Some cracks can be trip hazards.
- Updated
A Opelika man died after being struck by a northbound vehicle on I-85 near the Exit 62 ramp while he was attempting to cross the interstate on…
- Updated
The trial for a man charged with murder began Tuesday after a fatal shooting claimed the lives of two men in Opelika in 2017.
- Updated
A Lee County jury found an Opelika man guilty of two counts of murder and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling Thursday after a two…
- Updated
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped from 29 to 36 on Thursday at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley. …