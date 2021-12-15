The stately Stonington floor plan is one of our large Georgian layouts that feature the new standard master bath with an expansive double vanity and shower or a garden tub and shower. Two bedrooms are located on the first floor which includes the master and adjoining bathroom with easy access to the laundry room along with a huge walk in closet. The second large bedroom downstairs also has a connecting full bath and walk in closet. The great room located in the heart of the home makes for a grand living and entertaining space as it is open to the spacious kitchen with a beautiful double sided island and a high granite top that allows plenty of space for preparing food and seating. Off of the great room, there is the flex room that can be used as a formal dining area or office space. The upstairs space includes a loft area and bonus room along with three more large bedrooms, all with walk-in closets. Two full baths complete the second floor. The Stonington plan provides plenty of private space along with beautifully planned out and open living spaces that are sure to suit any family's needs.
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $497,399
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Update: All northbound and southbound lanes in the incident area are open as of 9:30 p.m., according to the Opelika Police Department.
- Updated
The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions announced Auburn men's basketball will receive a four-year probation while coach Bruce Pearl will be suspended for two games.
- Updated
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is entering the transfer portal after spending the last three seasons as the Tigers’ starting quarterback, the junior announced on social media Sunday.
- Updated
Opelika City Schools is considering changes to the dress code policy.
- Updated
"Hopefully at some point I get another opportunity, but if I don't, man, I can always say that I'm the winningest coach, percentage-wise, in Auburn history."
Phenix City teen tells deputies a drive-by shooting happened possibly because he owed money for marijuana, report says; his mother arrested
- Updated
A Phenix City woman whose home was the target of a drive-by shooting was arrested and charged with child endangerment after she refused to pre…
- Updated
Auburn and Opelika will be region foes once again after Opelika moved up to Class 7A as part of the AHSAA’s reclassification changes. Several other local schools were also affected.
- Updated
‘It’s important to remember that Auburn did not get off Friday with a slap on the wrist: Auburn got off with time served.’
- Updated
A new dog park coming to Auburn wants to give both pets and their owners a happy hour with a bar extension for humans to socialize among drink…
- Updated
“Anytime something takes four years, they suck at what they’re doing.”