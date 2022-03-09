Spectacularly designed with the perfect combination of space, elegance and comfort, the "Kensington" floor plan offers an old world appeal with high end amenities. Gleaming rich wood flooring flows from the foyer, dining and great room, to meet the impressive stair case at the rear of the home. Ten foot ceilings add to the appealing downstairs area featuring a gourmet kitchen with built in appliances and the best granite island to entertain family or friends. Workable laundry room is large enough for a freezer or an over abundance of cleaning apparatuses. Grand master suite leaves no detail overlooked with it's sitting area, massive closet, and posh master bath with double granite vanities, separate full tile shower with heavy glass door, and garden/soaking tub. Room for all in the upstairs with three huge bedrooms and bonus/media room as well. Closet space is unsurpassed and will accommodate the over flow from the bedrooms and living areas. This plan is a cut above offering several living options.
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $497,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Deputies discovered a dead man in Lee County on Saturday afternoon, and the department has launched a homicide investigation, according to a r…
Auburn’s flying Tigers have done it again.
In 1943, World War II came to Opelika in the form of a prison camp.
Auburn gymnastics has set records this season and this week competes for a claim to the SEC championship. For freshman Sophia Groth, though, her long journey to Auburn has been all about family.
The newly christened Neville Arena almost lost a roof.
It took a lifetime of work to get up that ladder, and the story of a lifetime came down from it.
Auburn is set to move into a tie for fifth in the national rankings after a successful trip to Huntsville on Sunday.
'We help each other and that’s the beauty of it': Church of the Highlands gives a van to Auburn Housing Authority
In early February, the Church of the Highlands gave the Auburn Housing Authority a new van.
A landmark upgrade is coming to Auburn Athletics.
“We’re just humbled and honored.”