Hellooooo country living and welcome to your FOREVER HOME!! Take a look at this beautifully manicured 2.12 acre home which features planted fields, Haint blue painted porches and all the outdoor space you would need! Built by Phillip Adamson, this stunning floorplan features soring high A frame ceilings in the living room, FOUR bedrooms on the main level and a breakfast nook and formal dining area making it the ultimate entertainment home! Check out that game day back porch, which also has A frame ceilings and a fireplace with beautiful views to match. This community only has one road leading into it making it ultra private and secluded. Homes in this community do not come up very often, schedule your private tour today.
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $498,000
