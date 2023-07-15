Open House Sunday 7/16/23 from 2-5 pm. Only a few minutes away from Downtown Auburn! Located in Wimberly Station, 5 Bed/3 Bath. Downstairs guest room, 3 car garage and Media room are only a few features that make this home extraordinary! Media room has a 110" retractable movie screen w/projector with wired surround sound and stadium seating. Gorgeous kitchen with HUGE island, walk in pantry with matching granite & floating shelves, SS appliances & breakfast area. Spacious Great Room with wood burning Fireplace open to kitchen. Luxurious owners suite w/large walk in closet, sitting area, sep. vanities, tiled shower and garden tub. LVP floors throughout main level, ceramic tile baths and laundry. Relax on the Covered front porch or the beautiful Screened Gameday porch w/ extended patio&gazebo. New irrigation system recently installed and and enormous Fenced back yard. Shed with Hardie board siding and shingles to match the house. Brick Front, upgraded trim. Largest lot in the community!