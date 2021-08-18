The Stallworth floorplan has massive amounts of space inside its five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and bonus room. It features two bedrooms downstairs, one the huge master suite and another large bedroom both with walk in closets and connecting bathrooms. The master suite includes a well-lit sitting area in addition to the bedroom area perfect for a quiet reading area. The master bath boasts a corner double vanity for plenty of storage space and a toilet room closed along with a walk in shower, large soaking tub and linen closet. The airy great room with gleaming hardwoods in the heart of the home is open to the large kitchen complete with a gorgeous granite island that is large enough for seating several people; perfect for entertaining and cooking at the same time. Plenty of cabinets and counter space line the back wall along with the wall oven and cook top. An enormous pantry completes this stunning kitchen that can accommodate many people. Off of the kitchen is a connecting flex room that can be used as a formal dining area or office space. On the other side of the kitchen a mud room and huge laundry room complete the first floor. The second floor contains three huge bedrooms all with walk in closets a jack and jill bath and a full bath. Finally, the huge bonus room makes a perfect common space for family game nights or just watching a movie. The Stallworth provides considerable space with its plentiful storage and large common areas. It is the perfect floor plan for large families with room to spare for guests.
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $508,299
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An Auburn teen is dead after he succumbed to wounds sustained during a shooting in the 1200 block of South College Street Thursday evening, po…
Why are COVID hospitalizations at February levels at EAMC but patients on ventilators have dropped sharply?
- Updated
For the fourth straight day, EAMC on Wednesday reported one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator.
'Your only interest is indoctrinating our children': Parents come to board meeting to blast Auburn City Schools over masks
- Updated
And one student said: "I just want to breathe how God designed me to breathe."
After shooting death of 19-year-old on South College, Auburn teen arrested and charged with murder as police seek second suspect
- Updated
An Auburn teen is facing murder charges after another teen died in a shooting incident Thursday night, while another man is currently being so…
- Updated
Auburn City Schools recorded 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after the first week of school, the school system said Sunday.
- Updated
Auburn, Opelika and Lee County as a whole all saw big increases in population over the course of the last 10 years, according to results from …
- Updated
The Auburn Planning Commission approved at its Thursday meeting preliminary plats for three subdivisions that are part of the Plainsman Lake D…
- Updated
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped from 54 to 60 on Saturday at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley. …
- Updated
As Tropical Storm Fred heads toward Lee County from the Florida Panhandle, Lee County Emergency Management Agency Director Rita Smith urges re…
- Updated
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley dipped from 44 to 43 on Wednesday.…