Spectacularly designed with the perfect combination of space, elegance and comfort, the "Kensington" floor plan offers an old world appeal with high end amenities. Gleaming rich wood flooring flows from the foyer, dining and great room, to meet the impressive stair case at the rear of the home. Ten foot ceilings add to the appealing downstairs area featuring a gourmet kitchen with built in appliances and the best granite island to entertain family or friends. Workable laundry room is large enough for a freezer or an over abundance of cleaning apparatuses. Grand master suite leaves no detail overlooked with it's sitting area, massive closet, and posh master bath with double granite vanities, separate full tile shower with heavy glass door, and garden/soaking tub. Room for all in the upstairs with three huge bedrooms and bonus/media room as well. Closet space is unsurpassed and will accommodate the over flow from the bedrooms and living areas. This plan is a cut above offering several living options.
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $511,799
Related to this story
Most Popular
One death confirmed from Auburn tractor-trailer wreck that shut down northbound lanes of I-85 for 12 hours
- Updated
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris has confirmed one fatality from the wreck Monday afternoon on I-85 in Auburn involving a tractor-trailer truck …
- Updated
Opelika Police Department officers arrested a LaFayette man on Tuesday in connection to the death of Edward Shephard, 56.
'They found out that I could hold my own': Opelika's first Black female police officer shares her story
- Updated
In Opelika, almost everyone knows the name Lucy Kirk, not just as a police officer but as a friend to the community.
An auto accident Monday afternoon involving a tractor-trailer truck and three passenger vehicles has blocked traffic on I-85 northbound, and c…
- Updated
Since Opelika’s new rental inspection ordinance became effective Jan. 1, the city has inspected about 40 rental properties, with less than hal…
- Updated
Auburn school president Jay Gogue penned an open letter addressed to the Auburn Family on Friday, affirming that Bryan Harsin will remain the …
- Updated
The Opelika Police Department is investigating a bank robbery Friday morning at Truist Bank located at 600 Second Ave. in Opelika.
Opelika Police Department makes arrest in connection with shooting death in Opelika on Tuesday night
- Updated
After investigating a shooting death that occurred on the 900 Block of Morgan Avenue in Opelika on Tuesday night, the Opelika Police Departmen…
- Updated
With more talk about murals and the zoning ordinance anticipated for next week’s Auburn City Council meeting, support for the “Welcome to Aubu…
- Updated
Pam Snead’s favorite player on the Los Angeles Rams hasn’t touched the field this season.