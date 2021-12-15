The sky is the limit in the Highland plan sketched for those who insist on a higher standard of living. A space for every imaginable use, this house speaks volume and comfort with a kitchen featuring a gigantic 8'x 4 granite island that opens to family/great room area. Oversized study, located on the first level provides space for a home office, nursery, or a quiet place for reading or simply relaxing. Owner's quarters boasts room for endless furniture and hails a huge walk-in closet. Separate the family to the second floor where there's a whole new dimension with bedrooms and baths that are endless as well as a highly usable loft area. Protect the interior of the house by kicking off the shoes in the convenient mud room off the garage. Ultimate price, use of space, and total utilization define this plan.
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $514,699
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Update: All northbound and southbound lanes in the incident area are open as of 9:30 p.m., according to the Opelika Police Department.
- Updated
The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions announced Auburn men's basketball will receive a four-year probation while coach Bruce Pearl will be suspended for two games.
- Updated
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is entering the transfer portal after spending the last three seasons as the Tigers’ starting quarterback, the junior announced on social media Sunday.
- Updated
Opelika City Schools is considering changes to the dress code policy.
- Updated
"Hopefully at some point I get another opportunity, but if I don't, man, I can always say that I'm the winningest coach, percentage-wise, in Auburn history."
Phenix City teen tells deputies a drive-by shooting happened possibly because he owed money for marijuana, report says; his mother arrested
- Updated
A Phenix City woman whose home was the target of a drive-by shooting was arrested and charged with child endangerment after she refused to pre…
- Updated
Auburn and Opelika will be region foes once again after Opelika moved up to Class 7A as part of the AHSAA’s reclassification changes. Several other local schools were also affected.
- Updated
‘It’s important to remember that Auburn did not get off Friday with a slap on the wrist: Auburn got off with time served.’
- Updated
A new dog park coming to Auburn wants to give both pets and their owners a happy hour with a bar extension for humans to socialize among drink…
- Updated
“Anytime something takes four years, they suck at what they’re doing.”