Hellooooo country living and welcome to your FOREVER HOME!! Take a look at this beautifully manicured 2.12 acre home which features planted fields, Haint blue painted porches and all the outdoor space you would need! Built by Phillip Adamson, this stunning floorplan features soring high A frame ceilings in the living room, FOUR bedrooms on the main level and a breakfast nook and formal dining area making it the ultimate entertainment home! Check out that game day back porch, which also has A frame ceilings and a fireplace with beautiful views to match. This community only has one road leading into it making it ultra private and secluded. Homes in this community do not come up very often, schedule your private tour today.
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $522,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is asking water customers to stop dripping water faucets as temperatures begin to rise above freezing.
Auburn man arrested after police say they found 16,000 pills with presence of Fentanyl and container labeled ‘bad batch’
Auburn police said they searched the residence and vehicle of a suspect finding 16,000 pills, a pill counter, a scale, a handgun, a money counter and approximately $37,000 in currency.
A freshman Auburn student passed away on Dec. 10 at an off-campus apartment complex, and the university has established a scholarship in his honor.
Presenting the Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Team's offense for large schools (AHSAA Classes 4A-7A).
Is Auburn looking for a passer in the transfer portal? “Yes, if it’s the right one that we believe we can win games with.”
Auburn’s Water Resource Management Department received more calls to respond to pipe leaks over the Christmas weekend than ever before.
Alzata Florence of Opelika wears many hats.
‘They make me feel like I’m their daughter’: Auburn player Romi Levy celebrates Hanukkah with Bruce Pearl’s family
Away from home for the holidays, Auburn women's player Romi Levy and other Jewish students celebrate Hanukkah with men's coach Bruce Pearl.
Ashley Hill, a 1990 Auburn graduate, Lauren Griggs, a 2007 Auburn graduate, and Jayme Allgood, a 2009 Auburn graduate, helped with the design of the Space Launch System vehicle.
The beast of Pembroke Pines went tumbling to the floor, and Neville Arena came unglued.