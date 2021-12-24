The sky is the limit in the Highland plan sketched for those who insist on a higher standard of living. A space for every imaginable use, this house speaks volume and comfort with a kitchen featuring a gigantic 8'x 4 granite island that opens to family/great room area. Oversized study, located on the first level provides space for a home office, nursery, or a quiet place for reading or simply relaxing. Owner's quarters boasts room for endless furniture and hails a huge walk-in closet. Separate the family to the second floor where there's a whole new dimension with bedrooms and baths that are endless as well as a highly usable loft area. Protect the interior of the house by kicking off the shoes in the convenient mud room off the garage. Ultimate price, use of space, and total utilization define this plan.
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $527,199
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Auburn City Council will be considering on Tuesday rezoning land for a new housing community Mayor Ron Anders called “larger than any that…
Runway extension at AU Airport will affect six holes at Indian Pines, but the course says that's a good thing
- Updated
A mandate from the Federal Aviation Administration means the Auburn University Regional Airport will have to extend one of its runway safety a…
Christmas lights map: Here’s where to see decorations in the Auburn-Opelika area this holiday season
- Updated
It’s time to hop in the car with friends and family, turn up the Christmas music and cruise around the neighborhoods to enjoy holiday lights and decorations.
- Updated
A property developer has announced plans to bring a Target store to North College Street in Auburn in an upcoming retail and residential devel…
- Updated
Opelika police investigated an accidental discharge of a firearm on Monday afternoon at a store in the Tiger Town shopping center, saying a wo…
A four-year degree isn't the only higher education option out there. Here's a look at associate degrees that can lead to solid salaries.
Jennings said her greatest memory in all her mornings downtown was running into Auburn head coach Pat Dye as he was leaving J&M Bookstore and not recognizing who he was.
- Updated
Birmingham fans have been invited to spend Christmas Eve with Auburn football.
- Updated
After 19 years of teaching at Lee-Scott Academy, Scott Moody found a way to combine his love for learning with creativity and woodwork. That i…
- Updated
Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix announced Sunday night he intends to transfer to Oregon. His decision will reunite him with former Auburn offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.