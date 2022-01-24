5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $534,000

Good as NEW home on 1.34 acres in a FANTASTIC neighborhood! This home has it all - fresh paint throughout, new carpeting upstairs, new AC units, new deck and PERFECT yard space! You are welcomed into a beautiful foyer with dining room to the left. The living room is HUGE and open to the kitchen and breakfast area. The master bedroom is a true retreat - large room, natural light, ample storage and great ensuite bath. The laundry room is large and provides great storage on the main level. Upstairs you will find the perfect setup - 2 bedrooms on one side, a full guest bath, 2 more bedrooms (one with ensuite bath) on the other side. The 5th bedroom will function beautifully as a bonus room, office/craft room, or as a large bedroom. Outside you will find a lovely front yard with the home set back off the street. The backyard with huge NEW deck is absolute perfection for grilling, playing, tailgating...EVERYTHING! Look no further for a home in AMAZING condition on a HUGE lot!!