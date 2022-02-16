The sky is the limit in the Highland plan sketched for those who insist on a higher standard of living. A space for every imaginable use, this house speaks volume and comfort with a kitchen featuring a gigantic 8'x 4 granite island that opens to family/great room area. Oversized study, located on the first level provides space for a home office, nursery, or a quiet place for reading or simply relaxing. Owner's quarters boasts room for endless furniture and hails a huge walk-in closet. Separate the family to the second floor where there's a whole new dimension with bedrooms and baths that are endless as well as a highly usable loft area. Protect the interior of the house by kicking off the shoes in the convenient mud room off the garage. Ultimate price, use of space, and total utilization define this plan.
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $549,299
Related to this story
Most Popular
One death confirmed from Auburn tractor-trailer wreck that shut down northbound lanes of I-85 for 12 hours
- Updated
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris has confirmed one fatality from the wreck Monday afternoon on I-85 in Auburn involving a tractor-trailer truck …
- Updated
Opelika Police Department officers arrested a LaFayette man on Tuesday in connection to the death of Edward Shephard, 56.
'They found out that I could hold my own': Opelika's first Black female police officer shares her story
- Updated
In Opelika, almost everyone knows the name Lucy Kirk, not just as a police officer but as a friend to the community.
An auto accident Monday afternoon involving a tractor-trailer truck and three passenger vehicles has blocked traffic on I-85 northbound, and c…
- Updated
Since Opelika’s new rental inspection ordinance became effective Jan. 1, the city has inspected about 40 rental properties, with less than hal…
- Updated
Auburn school president Jay Gogue penned an open letter addressed to the Auburn Family on Friday, affirming that Bryan Harsin will remain the …
- Updated
The Opelika Police Department is investigating a bank robbery Friday morning at Truist Bank located at 600 Second Ave. in Opelika.
Opelika Police Department makes arrest in connection with shooting death in Opelika on Tuesday night
- Updated
After investigating a shooting death that occurred on the 900 Block of Morgan Avenue in Opelika on Tuesday night, the Opelika Police Departmen…
- Updated
With more talk about murals and the zoning ordinance anticipated for next week’s Auburn City Council meeting, support for the “Welcome to Aubu…
- Updated
Pam Snead’s favorite player on the Los Angeles Rams hasn’t touched the field this season.