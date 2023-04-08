Check out our Hottest Floorplan! Inviting Entry Foyer, Formal Dining with Tons of Details, Flex Space perfect for Office or Playroom, Large Great Room with Wood Burning Fireplace. Spacious Kitchen w/ Built in Stainless Appliances & Stainless Vent Hood, Timeless Cabinetry, Luxury Countertop Options, Tiled Backsplash, Large Kitchen Island overlooking Breakfast Area & Walk-in Pantry. 5th Bedroom on Main Level perfect for Guests. Owner’s Entry with Signature Drop Zone. Upstairs leads to a Huge Owner’s Suite w/ Sitting Area. Owner’s Bath w/ Garden Tub & Tiled Shower, Quartz Countertops & Spacious Walk-in Closet. Versatile Media Room perfect for Home Theater. Additional Bedrooms are Spacious w/ Ample Closets. Laundry Conveniently located Upstairs. Oak Hardwood Flooring throughout Main Living Areas, Upgraded Trim & Gourmet Kitchen give this home a High-End Feel. 2 Car Garage, 12x16 Gameday Patio w/ Fireplace create an Outdoor Oasis. You will not want to Miss This Opportunity!