The sky is the limit in the Highland plan sketched for those who insist on a higher standard of living. A space for every imaginable use, this house speaks volume and comfort with a kitchen featuring a gigantic 8'x 4 granite island that opens to family/great room area. Oversized study, located on the first level provides space for a home office, nursery, or a quiet place for reading or simply relaxing. Owner's quarters boasts room for endless furniture and hails a huge walk-in closet. Separate the family to the second floor where there's a whole new dimension with bedrooms and baths that are endless as well as a highly usable loft area. Protect the interior of the house by kicking off the shoes in the convenient mud room off the garage. Ultimate price, use of space, and total utilization define this plan.
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $559,699
