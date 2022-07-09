5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $589,900

Welcome to Rock Ridge Farms-a Hughston Community! Must-see JACKSON plan has 3324 energy efficient sqft! Beautiful 2 story foyer. Inviting open kitchen with SS appliances, beautiful granite counters, breakfast area, sink WITHIN the large island, and walk-in pantry. Formal dining room with designer coffered ceilings and timeless judges panel w/ chair rail. Cozy up in the Great room by the wood burning FP! Tiled laundry room on the -2nd level. Large owner suite on 2nd level has a double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and oversized walk-in closet! Guest suite on main level. Owner entry from 2-car garage has convenient drop zone w/ built-in storage cubbies - making mornings a breeze! Intelligent home tech–Keyless Entry, Touchless Video doorbell, control panel, controlled front porch lighting (and Gameday patio speakers) – all connected through 1 app from anywhere. Gameday patio includes wood burning FP, speakers, ceiling fan, and pre-wired for your TV!