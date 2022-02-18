5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $599,900

The Sweetwater plan has everything that you want and more. As you enter the home through your large foyer you will notice the home features four downstairs bedrooms, including the master suite with his and hers closets, a beautiful frameless shower and a relaxing soaking tub. The open living area with a fireplace, kitchen, boasting a large island, and conveniently located breakfast area is certain to make anyone feel right at home. The practical mud room located as you enter from the large two car, plus hobby, garage makes a great place to drop your shoes and coat. The space continues as you go upstairs to the fifth bedroom/bonus room with two walk in closets for the extra storage space you have been looking for. Prices and plans subject to change without notice. Lowder New Homes makes no representation, guaranty or warranty regarding the square footage, exact layout or specifications of the home. Actual specifics are contained in the plans and specifications for construction.