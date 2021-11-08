 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $615,000

Beautiful 5 bedroom/ 5 bathroom brick home on 1.5 acres on corner lot in Opelika. All bedrooms are oversized with walk-in closets and full baths. Formal dining room. Living room features a gas fireplace. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, wrap-around bar top and pantry and attached breakfast nook. Master bedroom and bath has three closets, double vanity and a jetted garden tub. Glassed sunroom. Covered deck. Huge walk-out basement with large entertainment area, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom, craft/office area, laundry room, large walk-in pantry and oversized garage/shop. Lovely landscaping complete with fruit trees and a historical silo. 3 outbuildings including a RV shed and shop with power and fully insulated.

