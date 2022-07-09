5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $629,900

Welcome to Rock Ridge Farms-a Hughston Community! This must-see MAGNOLIA plan has 3626 energy efficient sqft! Inviting open kitchen concept with SS appliances, beautiful quartz counters, breakfast area, sink WITHIN the large island, and walk-in pantry. Formal dining room with designer coffered ceilings and timeless judges panel w/ chair rail. Cozy up in the Great room by the wood burning FP! Tiled laundry room on the main level. Large owner suite on 2nd level includes a double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and oversized dual zone walk-in closet! Upstairs has a versatile media room. Guest Bedroom on main level. Owner entry from 3-car garage has convenient drop zone w/ built-in storage cubbies - making mornings a breeze! Intelligent home tech–Keyless Entry, Touchless Video doorbell, control panel, controlled front porch lighting (and Gameday patio speakers) – all connected through 1 app from anywhere.