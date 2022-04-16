5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $631,500

This spacious home, located on 12+ acres, is not only beautiful & thoughtfully designed, but also extremely versatile. Four bedrooms & 3 full baths make up the main house. 2 master suites—one of which can serve as a mini apartment w/in the main home boasts a kitchen, living space, bathroom, & tremendous closet. The suite can be accessed from the main house or via a separate exterior entrance. The open floorplan allows for functional flow from the living room to the kitchen, which features a vaulted ceiling, SS appliances, an island, 2 sinks, & ceiling-height cabinets. The breakfast room is an extension of the kitchen; a separate dining space & breakfast bar allow for more seating. Upstairs you'll find 2 bedrooms, a loft, & a full bath. A third suite is located over the garage. This space makes for an excellent AirBnB opportunity, featuring a bedroom, bath, & prep space. A second garage, accessed from a dedicated drive, accommodates oversized vehicles & allows for a workshop & storage.