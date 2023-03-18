Welcome to our Magnolia A Floorplan w/ 3645 SF of Elegance. Step Into the Well-Lit Foyer! Dining Room Boasts Tons of Details. Open Concept w/ Spacious Great Room & Wood Burning Fireplace. Large Kitchen w/ Luxury Built-in Stainless Appliances w/ Cooktop & Stainless Vent Hood, Stylish Cabinetry, Quartz Countertops, Herringbone Backsplash, Large Kitchen Island open to Breakfast Area. 5th Bedroom on Main Level w/ attached Full Bath perfect for Guest Suite. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone. Upstairs you will find Expansive Owner’s Suite w/ Tons of Natural Light. Owner’s Bath w/ Tiled Frameless Shower, Garden Tub & Huge Walk-in Closet. The Versatile Media Room creates a 2nd Living Space. Additional Bedrooms are Spacious w/ Ample Closets. Included Luxury Options such as Farmhouse Porch, Stone Wrapped Columns, Gourmet Kitchen, Oak Hardwood Flooring throughout Main Living Areas, Luxury Trim & Plumbing, Gameday Patio w/ Outdoor Fireplace & 3 Car Side Entry Garage.