This Rushmore plan is a fabulous home and has everything that you could need all on one floor. Flowing from the living room to the kitchen with ease provides the perfect layout with plenty of space for hosting and everyday living. If you like being outside, you will love the oversized covered back porch perfect for sitting with your morning coffee or hosting a BBQ. The owner's suite is a fabulous retreat which includes a large en-suite bath and walk-in closet. If you need a little extra space for any extra hobbies, the garage has a perfect nook made just for you. The three additional downstairs bedrooms and bathroom are located directly off of the family room. The upstairs features a fifth bedroom, full bathroom and loft area and lots of extra storage space. Prices and plans subject to change without notice. Actual specifics are contained in the plans and specifications for construction.
5 Bedroom Home in OPELIKA - $634,900
