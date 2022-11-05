5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $637,650

Step Into the Well-Lit Foyer! Formal Dining Room with Tons of Details. Spacious Great Room featuring a Wood Burning Fireplace. Large Kitchen w/ Luxury Built-in Stainless Appliances w/ Gas Cooktop & Stainless Vent Hood, Stylish Cabinetry, Quartz Countertops, Tiled Herringbone Backsplash, Large Kitchen Island open to Breakfast Area & Walk-in Pantry. 5th Bedroom on Main Level with attached Full Bath is perfect for a Guest Suite. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone. Upstairs you will find Expansive Owner’s Suite. Owner’s Bath w/ Tiled Frameless Shower, Garden Tub, Extra Vanity Space & Huge Walk-in Closet. The Versatile Media Room creates a 2nd Living Space. Additional Bedrooms are Spacious with Ample Closets. 2 Full Baths located Upstairs for Functional Family Living. Oak Hardwood Flooring throughout Main Living Areas, Upgraded Trim & Gourmet Kitchen give this home a High-End Feel. 3 Car Garage, 12x16 Gameday Patio w/ Fireplace creates an Outdoor Oasis. A Must See!