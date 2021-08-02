5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $685,000

Stunning, Bright n Gated Foxchase on Emerald Lake! Real Stucco concrete solid construction ,not the fake Siding. Enjoy the Great Outdoors on your 3.22-Acre, Inground Salt Water pool, entertaining Covered Gazebo with Wood Burning Stone Fireplace, also Patio with Retractable Patio Cover & New Porcelain Tile, New Hardwood Floors, Grand Great Room w/ sky-high ceilings, built-ins, fireplace, & large windows! Formal Dining Room & Kitchen w/ beautiful tile, granite countertops, Tons of Cabinets & storage. Breakfast Room & open to the bright Keeping Room/Sunroom. Master Suite feats TONS of windows, HUGE Walk-in Shower, Soaker tub! The main level also features an add't room w/ Coffered Ceiling that could be used as a bedroom or office. Upstairs you will find 3 more bedrooms & 2 baths! One could also be a Bonus Room! There is also a Home Theater & Bonus Room,2 HW Recirculating systems with Instant Hotwater, New Windows, New Aux. Sprinkler Pump, 150 Plants added over the past 3 years, more