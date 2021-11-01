Beautiful Brick Home on 1 1/2 acres Corner lot in the heart of Opelika. Has Historical Siloh in Front Yard Beautifully Landscaped close to schools & parks Hospitals Shopping. Large Great room with gas fire place. Formal Dining room. Large kitchen with eating space 5 Large bedrooms with walk in closets ,5 full baths double vanity sink, jetted tub in Master Bedroom. Sun room on rear of home with full Glass Beautiful View Heat & Air. Covered back deck. Laundry room with cabinets. 2 car attached garage with storage & cabinets. The 2nd floor has 1 bedrooms and 1 bathroom Large walk in closet with window. Basement has 2300 sqft Living Space perfect for Mother in laws suite, guest house , or Entertainment area Full Finished walkout basement with separate entrance and separate parking. Large gathering living room with Gas fire place Bathroom,Large Kitchen ,laundry room & storage, large walk in Pantry, large storage garage /shop attached.
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $725,000
